Herc Q3 Profit Soars On Higher Rental Revenue, Raises FY26 Guidance; Stock Gains- Update

(RTTNews) - Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), a rental and leasing services company, on Tuesday reported a strong rise in its third-quarter profit, mainly driven by higher rental revenue. Further, the company has raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second time.

In the early morning trading on the NYSE, HRI shares were gaining $17.21, or 13.54 percent, at $144.34.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Silber said that the growth in large-project pipeline continues to exceed the expectations, with expanding opportunities across data centers, infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, and energy projects.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $104 million from $30 million in the prior-year period. On a per share basis, the earnings were $3.10 and $0.90, respectively.

On an adjusted basis, the earnings were for the quarter were $131 million, as against the year-ago figure of $74 million. The adjusted earnings per share were $3.91, up from the previous year's $2.22 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9 percent to $603 million from $551 million in the prior-year period.

Total revenues increased 5 percent to $1.364 billion from $1.304 billion in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by a 12 percent increase in equipment rental revenue to $1.254 billion, resulting from a slightly larger average fleet size, an increase in volume on mega projects and acquisition revenue synergies.

Going forward, Herc has once again raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA, and Equipment rental revenue guidance ranges.

The company's 2026 revised outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion, as against the previous outlook of $2.05 billion - $2.125 billion.

Herc's updated guidance for FY26 equipment rental revenue is $4.475 billion - $4.550 billion, up from the previous guidance of $4.375 billion - $4.475 billion.

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