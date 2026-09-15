Hercules advances Hook in Idaho after porphyry signs

Hercules Metals (TSXV: BIG; US-OTC: BADEF) is advancing its Hook target in western Idaho toward direct drilling after a reconnaissance hole raised the prospect of a third copper centre on the property.

Hole HER-26-03, drilled 400 metres west of the target to find a porphyry-style alteration beside a shallow geophysical anomaly. The 1.8-km chargeability anomaly has a 500-metre high-strength core modelled to begin about 100 metres below surface. The Hercules property, near Cambridge, is about 165 km by road northwest of state capital Boise.

“More important than today’s assay outcome is confirmation of the absence of post-mineral epithermal cover at Hook: the mineralized system sits shallower than expected,” SCP Resource Finance mining analyst Eleanor Magdzinski said in a note Monday.

A discovery at Hook would strengthen Hercules’ case that its Leviathan discovery forms part of a broader porphyry copper district rather than a stand-alone system. The company has already found another porphyry centre at Southern Flats and outlined further targets along the same broad trend, while Barrick Mining (TSX: ABX; NYSE: B) has invested in Hercules and provides technical support.

Arizona Sonoran

The new management team brings a recent deal-making track record, including leadership tied to Arizona Sonoran Copper’s C$2-billion sale to Hudbay Minerals (TSX, NYSE: HBM).

Hercules has already stirred the market, with its Toronto-listed shares up 77% over the past year. The stock fell 9.5% to C$1.33 by early Tuesday afternoon, valuing the company at C$426 million, ($323 million) as wider markets plunged on high bond yields.

Hole HER-26-03 cut strong quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration with 5% to 10% pyrite as well as skarn alteration, but it didn’t test Hook’s high-strength core. Existing road access forced Hercules to collar the hole west of the anomaly, which it only clipped at roughly 300 metres vertical depth, according to SCP. The firm said the hole’s position on the interpreted outer edge of the system means the alteration pattern matters more than the pending assays.

Hercules likewise cautioned that it doesn’t foresee strong copper-molybdenum grades from the reconnaissance hole. It expects the assays instead to help steer later drilling toward a possible mineralized intrusion.

The hole stayed within Triassic rocks rather than passing through the younger post-mineral cover found above the Leviathan deposit, the company said. It cut volcanic and carbonate-bearing sedimentary rocks that can host skarn and porphyry mineralization. Triassic rocks also crop out across the Hook target.

Pyrites

Core from about 500 to 545 metres downhole cut skarn alteration on the system’s outer edge with semi-massive pyrite replacement and banding. From about 597 to 614 metres, Hercules logged stronger quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration and pyrite-rich porphyry-style veining.

Hook lies 3 km east of Leviathan. Its chargeability anomaly overlaps a conductivity target mapped in last year’s geophysical survey. Hercules said Hook has the strongest chargeability response it has found in Triassic rocks since the 2023 survey that led to the Leviathan discovery.

Hercules is seeking permits for temporary roads and drill pads that would let it test the anomaly directly. The company plans follow-up drilling next year.

Leviathan scale

Hercules discovered Leviathan after drilling beneath a shallow silver system. More than 30,000 metres of drilling have since tested the silver mineralization and underlying porphyry system, tracing Leviathan for more than 1 km along strike, as much as 750 metres wide and 500 metres vertically.

SCP models Leviathan at more than 600 million tonnes grading about 0.5% copper, or roughly 3 million tonnes of contained copper. SCP disclosed that it provided investment banking services to Hercules during the previous 12 months.

SCP analyst Magdzinski said Hook gives Hercules a second early-stage exploration leg beyond Leviathan and supports the idea that the geophysical method can identify more porphyry centres across the property. SCP sees the southern extension of Leviathan as the more immediate test, however, because Hook drilling must wait for new access.

Next holes

Two rigs are drilling south from Leviathan in holes HER-26-05 and HER-26-06. The holes are testing a gap toward Southern Flats, where Hercules has already identified another porphyry centre, with results expected before the company can drill Hook’s core.

Those results will test whether mineralization continues between Hercules’ existing discoveries while permitting at Hook determines how quickly the company can probe what is now its strongest untested near-surface chargeability target.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com