HERE! Wireless Empowers Parents with Innovative Cloud Safety Technology

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE! Wireless, a cellular service provider on a mission to redefine the way parents approach mobile phone usage for their children, launches an industry-first solution that provides parents with the tools they need to protect and nurture their children's online experiences.

HERE! Wireless is the #1 way to ensure tech and online safety for children.

HERE! Wireless introduces Cloud Safeguards, providing comprehensive child safety solutions by monitoring content at the cloud level. This breakthrough technology empowers parents with an unprecedented level of control over their children's digital interactions and ensures a safer online environment.

"By putting the power of parental control and content monitoring directly in the cloud, we're ensuring that families can enjoy the benefits of the digital world without the worries," says Christopher Pook, Managing Partner. "We're excited to be the catalyst for positive change in the way families experience mobile connectivity."

In an era where 252,000 new web pages are created daily, HERE! Wireless's AI-backed advanced analytics enable real-time monitoring, categorization, and filtering of worldwide internet content to ensure a kid-safe online experience.

"We fully grasp the challenges modern parents confront daily in safeguarding their children online," said Monisha Jain, Managing Partner. "The statistics make it clear that without the right tools, the digital world can be a daunting place for kids."

HERE! Wireless customers have access to a range of cell phone plans, from zero-data options to unlimited-data plans.

Subscribers also enjoy exclusive discounts on partner apps and are not required to purchase a carrier-locked device, in what they call, BYOD, or Bring Your Own Device, establishing itself as a family-focused cellular service provider dedicated to online safety.

HERE! Wireless is not just launching a service; it's a movement aimed at revolutionizing mobile connectivity for families. With Cloud Safeguards, top-notch nationwide 5G coverage, and a family-centric approach, HERE! Wireless is making child safety a top priority in the digital age.

Throughout the month of November, HERE! Wireless will be giving away free Cloud Safeguard for up to one year to all new subscribers.

For more information visit www.herewireless.com . For media inquiries please contact hello@herewireless.com.

About HERE! Wireless: HERE! Wireless is a leading cellular service provider committed to offering the safest and most reliable wireless connectivity for families. With industry-first Cloud Safeguards, innovative technology, and a dedicated focus on child safety, HERE! Wireless empowers parents to navigate the digital age with confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/here-wireless-empowers-parents-with-innovative-cloud-safety-technology-301968965.html

SOURCE HERE! Wireless