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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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23.03.2026 07:47:00
Here Are 2 Energy Stock-Buying Strategies To Employ During the Iran Conflict
Oil prices have been incredibly volatile this year due to the war with Iran. Brent oil, the global benchmark, started the year around $60 a barrel. It peaked near $120 and was below $110 a barrel more recently. Crude could remain very volatile. Here are two energy stock buying strategies to consider amid the conflict with Iran.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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