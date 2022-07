Here Are 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Avoids a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of slowing economic growth, measured by gross domestic product (GDP) data. Over the last two years, interest rates have been at record lows while the U.S. government injected trillions of stimulus dollars into the economy to fight the pandemic, which led to strong growth. Now, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates back to normal levels, which could slow down the economy, and if it goes too far, it might even lead to a recession. Wall Street investment banks think the likelihood of that outcome within the next 12 months is around 30% to 40%. The stock market is paying close attention to that risk. The technology sector in particular, which is represented by the Nasdaq -100 index, has fallen 28% in 2022 so far, placing it firmly in a bear market. But are investors being too negative?