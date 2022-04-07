|
Here Are 2 Pieces of Good News for Illumina
Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a giant in the world of next-generation sequencing (NGS). It sells gene-sequencing platforms as well as the consumables and services that are needed to operate them -- and business has been booming. Its revenue climbed 40% to more than $4.5 billion last year, and GAAP net income rose 16% to $762 million.But there's even more good news for Illumina's growth outlook. And it's illustrated clearly in the two charts below.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
