Here Are 2 Technology Stocks of the Future You Can Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Famous hockey player Wayne Gretzky used to say, "I skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been." That's a philosophy that can be directly applied to the business world because, in essence, it means that chasing the market after the trends have already become clear can be a losing strategy. It's critical to always look forward, because the real money is in setting trends.Perhaps nobody embodied that metaphor more than the late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs. The Gretzky quote was one of his favorites, and he had a knack for identifying where consumer habits were going and then meeting them with revolutionary devices like the iPod and the iPhone. Apple might be a $2 trillion giant today, but there are several smaller technology companies out there right now that could shape the future in their own ways. Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) might be two of them.Continue reading