Here Are 25 Billion Reasons to Invest in Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and its shareholders are sitting pretty right now. The company has defied the broader market sell-off -- with its stock climbing by 11% since the beginning of the year. Eli Lilly owes this performance to a combination of factors. The drugmaker specializes in diabetes medicines, and this chronic illness won't take a break just because we are facing challenging economic conditions. Also, Eli Lilly has a deep pipeline with dozens of programs that could expand its lineup. Here is one more reason Eli Lilly is doing well right now: The company recently earned approval for Mounjaro, a therapy that targets type 2 diabetes (T2D). Mounjaro could be instrumental to Eli Lilly's growth in the coming decade and beyond. In fact, some analysts have made impressive predictions for the medicine. Here 's the rundown on Mounjaro's potential prospects and what that could mean for Eli Lilly. Continue reading