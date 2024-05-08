|
08.05.2024 12:03:00
Here Are 3 Big Reasons Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting on Almost $190 Billion in Cash
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently released its first-quarter earnings, and we learned that the company's cash stockpile has grown to nearly $189 billion, which is by far the most it's ever had.Many investors, including Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett, would love to find an attractive way to invest that capital, but the conglomerate has had no such luck. And maybe investors should be patient, as a large amount of cash is a more attractive asset than it was a few years ago.With that in mind, Berkshire's cash has swelled to an all-time high for some good reasons. Here are three that investors should be aware of.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
