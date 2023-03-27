Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Double Their Payouts While Providing Market-Beating Returns

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many investors, I love dividend stocks. After all, who doesn't want to get paid for buying and holding a stock for the long term? However, I care about more than just dividends. I want my investment to outperform the average return of the stock market as well.Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), discount chain Dollar General (NYSE: DG), and equipment-rental company United Rentals (NYSE: URI) are three companies that pay dividends that I believe can also be better-than-average performers over the long term -- let's say over the next five years.What basis do I have for believing these three dividend-paying stocks could outperform the stock market average over the next five years? Well, I'll start by pointing out that all three have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years.Continue reading