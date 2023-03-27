|
27.03.2023 12:51:00
Here Are 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Double Their Payouts While Providing Market-Beating Returns
Like many investors, I love dividend stocks. After all, who doesn't want to get paid for buying and holding a stock for the long term? However, I care about more than just dividends. I want my investment to outperform the average return of the stock market as well.Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), discount chain Dollar General (NYSE: DG), and equipment-rental company United Rentals (NYSE: URI) are three companies that pay dividends that I believe can also be better-than-average performers over the long term -- let's say over the next five years.What basis do I have for believing these three dividend-paying stocks could outperform the stock market average over the next five years? Well, I'll start by pointing out that all three have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!