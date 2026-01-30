Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
30.01.2026 07:00:00
Here Are 3 Fintech Stocks That Are Diving Into Prediction Markets
Prediction markets have taken the financial and gaming world by storm over the past year. The space has grown substantially as platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket received regulatory a green light to offer not just political event contracts but also sports event contracts.Following this success, several fintech companies have thrown their hats into the prediction markets ring. Some are partnering with the likes of Kalshi and Polymarket, while others are launching their own exchange platforms. Some fintechs are also avoiding more retail-driven prediction markets, like sports events.Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) are three fintech stocks with exposure to this trend. Let's examine each one and assess the potential impact of prediction markets on their future performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
Analysen zu Here
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.