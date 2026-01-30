Here Aktie

30.01.2026 07:00:00

Here Are 3 Fintech Stocks That Are Diving Into Prediction Markets

Prediction markets have taken the financial and gaming world by storm over the past year. The space has grown substantially as platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket received regulatory a green light to offer not just political event contracts but also sports event contracts.Following this success, several fintech companies have thrown their hats into the prediction markets ring. Some are partnering with the likes of Kalshi and Polymarket, while others are launching their own exchange platforms. Some fintechs are also avoiding more retail-driven prediction markets, like sports events.Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) are three fintech stocks with exposure to this trend. Let's examine each one and assess the potential impact of prediction markets on their future performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
