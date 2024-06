Here Are 3 Meme Coins That Are Rallying Nicely Today, as Meme Mania Picks Up

Most investors are well aware there's some significant overlap between meme stocks and the dog-inspired meme cryptocurrencies we've all grown to love or hate. In today's market, most attention is being paid to meme stock GameStop, which more than doubled in pre-market trading this morning, on a tweet from meme stock legend Keith Gill (also known as Roaring Kitty). For investors in meme cryptos Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), and Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK), intraday moves of 3.7%, 14.8% and 9.7%, respectively, make sense. These moves were seen as of 11:45 a.m. ET, from yesterday's close.Let's dive more into what's driving these tokens higher today, and what traders are pricing in.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel