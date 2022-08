Here Are 3 Reasons Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Lucrative long-term investing is as simple as picking dominant businesses in industries with significant growth catalysts.Few industries hold as much long-term promise as payments processing. That's because the massive shift from cash to alternative payments shows no signs of slowing down. The industry forecast from Boston Consulting Group predicts the industry will blossom from $1.5 trillion in 2021 to $2.9 trillion by 2030. Aside from Visa, nobody will benefit as much from this as Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Let's take a look at the latter's fundamentals and valuation and discuss three reasons why the stock is a no-brainer buy for growth investors.