|
10.05.2024 14:00:00
Here Are 3 Reasons Why You'll Regret Not Buying Roku Stock on the Dip Right Now
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently reported financial results for the first three months of 2024. Based on the stock's immediate drop, the market wasn't pleased. That's kind of a head-scratcher.The business raked in revenue of $881 million and registered an adjusted loss per share of $0.35. Both of these headline figures beat Wall Street consensus analyst expectations.Nonetheless, the results didn't prevent the shares from continuing their fall. As of this writing, this streaming stock is 88% off its all-time high, which was set in July 2021. But I think this makes Roku look like a screaming buying opportunity right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!