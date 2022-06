Here Are 31 Billion Reasons to Love Pfizer's Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has grabbed plenty of headlines in the past couple of years thanks to its coronavirus-related work. The company has also been one of the better-performing drugmakers over this period.Although Pfizer is firing on all cylinders right now , there are plenty of reasons to be even more optimistic about the healthcare giant's future. In fact, let's look at 31 billion reasons investors should strongly consider purchasing shares of this top pharma stock.Pfizer's revenue and earnings have soared in the past year and a half thanks to Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, and Paxlovid, its COVID-19 treatment. Naturally, the drugmaker's pile of cash has gotten a lot bigger too. Pfizer ended the first quarter with $31.78 billion in free cash flow. Not only does that represent a 50.36% year-over-year increase, Pfizer now boasts a higher free cash flow figure than most of its similarly sized peers in the pharmaceuticals industry.Continue reading