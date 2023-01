Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was not a great year for my stock portfolio. Overall, the value of my investment accounts declined by about 22% last year.However, I'm not discouraged. Quite the opposite. For one thing, I'm a long-term investor. Most of my stocks are held in retirement accounts, and I just turned 40 years old last year. So, I have at least 20 years to ride out the ups and downs of the stock market before I'll need to cash out of anything. Plus, there are some excellent bargains in the stock market for patient long-term investors. And I've been taking advantage. Here are four stocks I've already bought for my portfolio so far this year.Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is the most beaten-down stock on this list and is also the most speculative stock I've bought recently. Even after a recent rebound, Redfin is still well over 90% below its highs. Not only did the real estate market nearly grind to a halt in the latter half of 2022, but the business was losing money hand over fist, mostly because of its RedfinNow iBuying division.Continue reading