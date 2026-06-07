Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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07.06.2026 15:30:00
Here Are 5 AI-Related Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years
The major driver of the stock market right now, and a huge contributor to economic growth, is the massive investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure -- primarily AI data centers -- by the so-called hyperscalers.Hyperscalers are enormous technology companies that are borrowing and spending hundreds of billions of dollars a year to build AI data centers, including the big four: Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet. There are others, of course, but those four have more than tripled their capital expenditures (capex) on AI infrastructure over the last five years.Companies worldwide spent almost $1 trillion on data centers last year, according to McKinsey & Company. That's projected to reach $4 trillion by 2030. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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