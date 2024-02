Here Are 5 ETFs I'm Buying Hand Over Fist in February

I've been actively adding ETFs to my portfolio so far in 2024, and I don't plan on taking my foot off the gas just yet. In fact, there are some ETFs that I think are not only excellent long-term investment opportunities but could be especially big winners in 2024.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 29, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 30, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel