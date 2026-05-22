Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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22.05.2026 23:20:00
Here Are 7 Important Things Investors Learned from SpaceX's S-1 Filing
SpaceX, the aerospace and artificial intelligence (AI) company founded by Elon Musk, recently filed its S-1 prospectus ahead of its eagerly anticipated IPO. Let's review seven of the most important facts and figures from that filing -- and if they make SpaceX and IPO to embrace or avoid.In 2025, SpaceX's revenue rose 33% to $18.67 billion. But in the first quarter of 2026, its revenue only grew 15% year over year to $4.69 billion.SpaceX generated a net profit of $791 million in 2025. Still, it posted a net loss of $4.94 billion in 2026 after it recast its financial results to reflect its acquisition of xAI -- which owns X (formerly known as Twitter) and the Grok AI platform -- this February.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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