Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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26.03.2026 02:10:00
Here Are 7 Ways the Strait of Hormuz Closure Is Affecting Consumer Staples Stocks
Unfortunately, a prolonged closure or slowing of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has ripple effects far beyond oil and gas prices. One corner of the market that deserves increased attention is consumer goods. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the global economy, could have deep, severe, and often overlooked repercussions if closed for even a short period of time.Here are seven reasons why a Strait of Hormuz closure could hammer consumer goods stocks and what long-term investors should expect.One-third of the world's fertilizer trade travels through the Strait of Hormuz. As we head into the growing season, this lack of available fertilizer will raise costs for farmers and, in turn, increase the prices of the foods they grow. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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