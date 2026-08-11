Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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11.08.2026 16:45:00
Here Are 9 Important Ages to Understand as You Approach and Move Through Retirement
As you develop your retirement plan, you may notice that lots of decisions and events happen at various ages. Here's a look at many of them.Beginning at age 50, you can make additional "catch-up" contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts such as IRAs or 401(k)s each year. For example, the contribution limit for IRAs in 2026 is $7,500, but those 50 and older can contribute an extra $1,100, for a total of $8,600. For 401(k) accounts in 2026, the regular limit is $24,500 -- plus an $8,000 catch-up contribution for those 50 and older.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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