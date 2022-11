Here Are All 19 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Since he took the reins in 1965, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) have generated a 3,641,613% return, which is 120 times greater than the benchmark S&P 500, including dividends paid, over the same time frame (through Dec. 31, 2021).Whereas the 2022 bear market has led to a lot of nail-biting among Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, the Oracle of Omaha has used this downturn as an opportunity to deploy tens of billions of dollars of his company's war chest. Investors know this thanks to 13F filings and Berkshire's quarterly operating reports.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading