Here Are All 5 Stocks Warren Buffett and His Team Bought in the Second Quarter -- and the 7 Stocks Berkshire Hathaway Sold

Investors recently got an updated look at Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) massive stock portfolio. Regulatory filings reveal that Warren Buffett and his team did some interesting buying and selling during the second quarter, including three unexpected new stock positions.I won't keep you in suspense. Here 's a rundown of what Berkshire bought and sold, and what the key takeaways for investors are.In the second quarter, Berkshire Hathaway added to two of its existing positions and bought shares of three other stocks for the first time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel