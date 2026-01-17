Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
17.01.2026 12:30:00
Here Are All 50 Cryptocurrencies That U.S. Investors Can Buy on Robinhood. These 3 Are the Best of the Bunch
Robinhood is the ideal platform for investors to buy cryptocurrencies. It was made to democratize investing for retail investors. Cryptocurrencies were initially developed as an alternative to the mainstream financial system, offering decentralized currencies.Until this year, while demand for crypto among Robinhood investors was high, the company could only offer a handful of cryptocurrencies because it didn't want to come under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which didn't want brokerages selling cryptocurrencies that it believed were unregistered securities.That all changed, however, when President Donald Trump's administration took over and implemented pro-crypto regulations and legislation. Since then, Robinhood has significantly increased the number of cryptocurrencies available for sale on its platform.
