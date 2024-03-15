|
15.03.2024 10:06:00
Here Are All 7 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling
For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been running circles around Wall Street's flagship index, the S&P 500. Since taking the reins as CEO, the aptly dubbed "Oracle of Omaha" has overseen an aggregate return in his company's Class A shares of 4,927,141%, as of the closing bell on March 8, 2024. That compares to a total return, including dividends paid, of around 33,500% for the S&P 500 over the same period.Riding Warren Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, which is made all the easier thanks to Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides a snapshot of what Wall Street's smartest and most successful investors are buying and selling, and is a required quarterly filing for money managers overseeing at least $100 million in assets under management.Although most investors are intrigued to see what the Oracle of Omaha and his investment aides, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, have been buying, understanding why Buffett and his team are selling certain stocks can be just as insightful.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!