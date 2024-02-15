|
15.02.2024 20:00:00
Here Are All the Ways Disney Makes Its Money
Disney (NYSE: DIS) is the largest entertainment company in the world with an unmatched content library, 12 destination theme parks, and a plethora of subsidiaries. All of its parts work together to create the signature Disney magic.Depending on how you consume entertainment, you might think of Disney as a filmmaker, streamer, sports content provider, or parks operator. But do you know which of these bring in the most revenue for Disney?You may feel like singing or tearing up when engaging with Disney content, but Disney is a business bound to the top and bottom lines. It has an incredible model that uses and recycles its trademarked characters and franchises to populate its various products and services. So if you enjoy, say, a Star Wars movie, Disney is likely to create sequels (and sequels, and sequels...), series, action figures, and theme park rides based on the franchise, making tons of money in the process.Disney's segment reporting has changed throughout the years. Most recently, when Bob Iger returned as CEO last year, he said he would reorganize the structure into three reporting segments, these being experiences, entertainment, and sports. Sports having its own segment since it doesn't fit into the rest of the model. Entertainment including film studios, streaming, and TV and Cable networks. Experiences including parks, resorts, and so on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Walt Disney-Investition von vor einem Jahr bezahlt gemacht? (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Montagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|103,40
|-0,82%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.