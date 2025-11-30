Here Aktie

Here für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.11.2025 11:50:00

Here Are Billionaire Warren Buffett's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings

Given his incredible track record allocating capital at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett is a legend in the investing world. His success over multiple decades has drawn the attention of average investors looking to upgrade their individual portfolios. Berkshire currently has a portfolio with dozens of holdings that's valued at $312 billion (as of Nov. 26). However, the top five stocks have significant weightings. Here's what those companies are. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten