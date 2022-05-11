Here Are Bitcoin's 3 Biggest Risks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since peaking in Nov. 2021 at close to $3 trillion, the cryptocurrency market has lost about 50% of its value. And Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable digital asset, with a market cap of $600 billion (as of May 9), has followed this trend. It's down 28% in 2022. The Federal Reserve's plan to hike interest rates throughout the year to curb soaring inflation is leading investors to turn away from riskier assets, a category cryptocurrencies belong in. But I try not to let what's happening with prices dictate my investment strategy. Instead, I keep my eyes on the next decade. When it comes to Bitcoin, I do believe in its long-term investment merits. However, there are some key risks that I'm continuously paying attention to. Let's take a closer look.