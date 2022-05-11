|
11.05.2022 12:15:00
Here Are Bitcoin's 3 Biggest Risks
Since peaking in Nov. 2021 at close to $3 trillion, the cryptocurrency market has lost about 50% of its value. And Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable digital asset, with a market cap of $600 billion (as of May 9), has followed this trend. It's down 28% in 2022. The Federal Reserve's plan to hike interest rates throughout the year to curb soaring inflation is leading investors to turn away from riskier assets, a category cryptocurrencies belong in. But I try not to let what's happening with prices dictate my investment strategy. Instead, I keep my eyes on the next decade. When it comes to Bitcoin, I do believe in its long-term investment merits. However, there are some key risks that I'm continuously paying attention to. Let's take a closer look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!