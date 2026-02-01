Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
02.02.2026 00:30:10
Here Are Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's Initial Stock Moves in 2026: They Include Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon Stocks, and Others
Longtime California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is known for her great long-term track record in stock investing.The former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and her husband, Paul Pelosi, have a net worth of about $275 million, according to Quiver Quantitative, which tracks the net worth of politicians. Much of that wealth can be attributed to successful stock investing, particularly in large-cap tech stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!