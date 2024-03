Here Are Important Things Retired Couples Should Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

Few social programs in the U.S. have been as important as Social Security. The guaranteed income in retirement has assisted millions of Americans and kept a roof over their heads or food on the table.Typically, Social Security determines how much you receive in retirement benefits by using a formula that factors in your 35 highest years of earnings. The more you earn during those years (up to the wage base limit), the more you can expect to receive in monthly benefits.The reality, though, is that not everyone was in the workforce full-time or earning consistent income. But that doesn't mean they don't deserve Social Security in retirement. That's why Social Security offers spousal benefits. For couples considering this option, here are a few things you should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel