|
19.07.2024 11:51:00
Here Are My 2 Favorite Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Right Now -- and Neither of Them Is Tesla
It's tough to have a conversation about electric-vehicle (EV) stocks without mentioning Tesla. But it's important to keep in mind that there could be other EV investments that are worth a look, and there are three that I like more than Tesla at their current prices.Don't get me wrong. I'm a big fan of Tesla and think the company has revolutionized the automotive world. When the Model S was introduced, Motor Trend named it 2013's "Car of the Year," a well-deserved title. And we undoubtedly wouldn't be on the cusp of a full-scale EV adoption boom without Tesla's contributions to the industry.But with Tesla trading at an $840 billion valuation and 95 times forward earnings estimates, there's a lot of growth priced in, and I think there are more compelling opportunities for long-term investors. With that in mind, here are my two favorite EV stocks to buy right now, and why I'm a big fan of each.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.06.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.04.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.06.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.24
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,10
|0,00%
|Tesla
|220,35
|-3,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.