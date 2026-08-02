Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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02.08.2026 10:00:00
Here Are My 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy in August
With August here, we're well over the halfway point in 2026. That may be a scary proposition, but it should also have investors hunting for bargain opportunities. I think there are several out there, and now is the perfect time to pounce on them before the market realizes how cheap some of these stocks are.Three that I'm bullish on are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These companies are delivering excellent results, yet the market isn't quite on board with them as it once was. I think that trend will reverse over the last few months of 2026, making them perfect buys now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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