Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
31.10.2025 14:15:00
Here Are My Top 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
It's always a good sight to see price appreciation on your holdings because it's a straightforward way to see how much money you're making (at least on paper). However, one of the most effective ways to make money in the stock market is to invest in dividend stocks.Dividend stocks don't usually get the attention of growth stocks, but they can be just as lucrative. There are thousands of dividend stocks to choose from, but not all are created equal. Some stocks' dividends are at risk of being reduced or eliminated, and some stocks' yields are being propped up by falling share prices.If you're looking for reliable dividend stocks to add to your portfolio and let ride for the long term, the following two options are great choices. Both are Dividend Kings (companies with at least 50 years of consecutive annual dividend increases), so you know they have stood the test of time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
