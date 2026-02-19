NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 17:15:00
Here Are My Top 2 Financial Stocks to Buy Now
Two of the most important qualities of a winning investment are growth and market share gains. This is one of the key philosophies of investing legend Peter Lynch. In the consumer finance space, the last decade has been marked by disruption. The next should prove the same, if not more so, as mobile and technology-enhanced financial tools proliferate worldwide.Two stocks taking advantage of this trend are Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Here's why these are my two top financial stocks to buy right now.No financial technology company has grown its user numbers faster than Nu Holdings, parent of Nu Bank. At the end of third-quarter 2025, it had 106 million active customers, up from just 3 million in 2017.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
