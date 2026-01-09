Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
09.01.2026 22:00:00
Here Are My Top 2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now
When it comes to investing, one size does not fit all. While growth stocks are all the rage, many investors are looking for stocks that can provide a steady stream of income through dividends. One of the best places to find high-yielding stocks with increasing distributions is in the midstream master limited partnership (MLP) space. These companies tend to act more like energy toll roads, and thus aren't as swayed by movements in energy prices.Let's look at two high-yield MLPs to consider buying today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!