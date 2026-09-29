Here Are My Top 2 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

Companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) prove that income investors don't have to give up growth potential to collect a big dividend. Both companies pair generous payouts with drug portfolios that are shifting toward the next generation of medicines. That combination makes these two stocks worth a closer look.

Pfizer is still dealing with the after-effects of the COVID boom. As demand for COVID products normalized, investors have been questioning where the company's next wave of growth will come from. To tackle this issue, management is rebuilding the company's pipeline. Specifically, Pfizer is investing in areas such as R&D, pursuing acquisitions, and developing newer medicines, while cutting costs.

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