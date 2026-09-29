Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
29.09.2026 19:00:00
Here Are My Top 2 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now
Companies like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) prove that income investors don't have to give up growth potential to collect a big dividend. Both companies pair generous payouts with drug portfolios that are shifting toward the next generation of medicines. That combination makes these two stocks worth a closer look.
Pfizer is still dealing with the after-effects of the COVID boom. As demand for COVID products normalized, investors have been questioning where the company's next wave of growth will come from. To tackle this issue, management is rebuilding the company's pipeline. Specifically, Pfizer is investing in areas such as R&D, pursuing acquisitions, and developing newer medicines, while cutting costs.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
Analysen zu Here
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!