26.01.2022 13:45:00
Here Are My Top 2 REIT Stocks to Buy Right Now
The new year is off to an interesting start. The record number of confirmed coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, as well as inflation concerns, have created a lot of volatility in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down 9% as of this writing, and there's a fair chance this could be the start of a market correction or possibly something much bigger.Given the uncertainty, it's important that investors carefully select their investments, identifying companies that can withstand the ups and downs of market volatility and thrive even in challenging economic conditions. This is exactly why Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) are two of my top real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks to buy right now.
