Here Are My Top 2 Stocks to Buy for 2026 and Beyond
Here Are My Top 2 Stocks to Buy for 2026 and Beyond

In a search for investment ideas for 2026 and beyond, I keep coming back to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A). Not only are they attractive investments in their own right, but they go particularly well when paired together in a portfolio. The iPhone maker gives investors exposure to technology and what looks to be an accelerating business. And Warren Buffett's conglomerate provides investors with a cash-heavy balance sheet that can be deployed into assets at attractive prices if the market declines. Even more, Apple trades at a premium valuation as investors eye the tech stock's growth potential -- and Berkshire is somewhat of a value stock.Here's a closer look at why both of these stocks make it to the top of my buy list going into 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
