Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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19.07.2026 18:15:00
Here Are My Top 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, and plenty of cloud computing capacity still needs to be built to support it. AI isn't even close to being used everywhere yet, and the amount of computing capacity that will be necessary to handle an AI-first economy is hard to imagine.I think that bodes well for a handful of companies, and those that stand to benefit from increased data center construction top the list of my favorite investments now. I think investors should consider loading up on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), since these three are bound to benefit from major AI spending increases.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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