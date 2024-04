Here Are My Top 3 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy in April

There's no hotter topic in technology today than artificial intelligence (AI). Breakthroughs from ChatGPT and competing platforms have captivated both tech enthusiasts and investors. But with so many companies trying to make waves in the AI realm, investors can become exhausted trying to identify the most compelling opportunities.The "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia -- are the usual suspects in the AI spotlight. Below, I'll break down the three megacap tech behemoths I think are the strongest buys right now.Microsoft kicked off the AI revolution with its multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI in early 2023. OpenAI is the start-up behind the wildly successful AI application ChatGPT.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel