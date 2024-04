Here Are My Top 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

The stock markets have gotten off to a red-hot start in 2024. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have reached record levels, thanks mostly to megacap tech companies leading the charge in artificial intelligence (AI).AI certainly represents a compelling growth market at the moment. However, investors can supplement their portfolios with other opportunities, as well. One reliable source of growth can be found in dividend stocks.In particular, business development companies (BDCs) are a unique source of passive income because they're required to pay 90% of their taxable income each year to investors. Let's break down three leading BDCs that could help fuel further gains in your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel