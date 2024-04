Here Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now

Companies investing in artificial intelligence (AI) or playing a key role in the technology's development have seen their share prices soar in recent times. But this movement may just be getting started because AI is in its early days. The corporate world's interest in AI has been on the rise in recent years; still, only 16.6% of companies worldwide mentioned AI during their earnings calls last year, according to Goldman Sachs data.This and the forecast for an AI market surpassing more than $1 trillion by 2030 mean growth is just in its early stages right now , and there may be plenty more ahead. That means right now is a great time to invest in AI players, even if in some cases their stock prices already have advanced on optimism about their AI programs. Here are my top AI stocks to buy right now because each of them could help you win in the AI revolution over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel