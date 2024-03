Here Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

Since the pandemic of 2020, the U.S. equity market has been exceptionally volatile, alternating between bull and bear rallies. Even so, the stock market has continued to generate wealth for the long-term investor. If you had invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 index on Jan. 1, 2019, your investment would have grown annually at 15% (with dividends reinvested) to $2,034.90 at the end of January 2024.The S&P 500 index has attained multiple record highs so far in 2024, yet there are still attractive investment opportunities available for the persistent investor. With artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as a hot investment theme of the decade, investors can consider picking a small stake in Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).Here's why these stocks are smart buys now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel