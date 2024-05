Here Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) is still a dominant trend in the stock market, but not every AI stock is worth buying. Now that the initial rush into these companies is over, you have to take a close look at them to see if they're worth buying, as some are grossly overvalued.Three AI stocks with bright prospects that don't carry an unreal premium are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). These three represent some of the top AI companies available to investors. If you're looking to increase your exposure to AI, they are a great starting point.None of today's AI technology would be possible without Taiwan Semiconductor. While there are other semiconductor manufacturers, few can compete with the scale and technology Taiwan Semiconductor offers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel