|
05.06.2024 14:00:00
Here Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is still a massive theme in the market. The market has only gotten a taste of what this technology can offer, and the results have already been promising.If investors haven't aligned some part of their portfolio to this technology, it's not too late. There are plenty of great AI stocks that can be phenomenal investments and purchased at a fair price, providing exposure to one of the most promising technological revolutions since the internet.Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) is one of the best ways to invest in AI, as it will be a winner regardless of whose software or AI model is the best. TSMC manufactures the chips that go into critical infrastructure, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) that process the AI models. Because Taiwan Semiconductor is a foundry, it creates chips for companies that compete against each other, like Nvidia and AMD. By being neutral in the AI arms race, TSMC is in a great position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!