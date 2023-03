Here Are My Top Growth Cryptocurrencies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a nascent asset class, cryptocurrency offers investors an opportunity to invest in an industry that has yet to reach its full potential. There's just one problem: Most cryptocurrencies will either become essentially worthless or even cease to exist in the years to come. The primary reason the majority of cryptocurrencies will lose value over time is that they don't provide any true utility, nor do they have any meaningful use cases. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum are considered "blue chip" assets in the sector, our goal is to find ones that might have more upside. To do this, we need to find cryptocurrencies that are at the forefront of providing novel utility in high-demand use cases.