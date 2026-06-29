Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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29.06.2026 18:00:00
Here Are My Top "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy Now
The "Magnificent Seven" continue to drive market momentum, but the landscape is shifting from a speculative infrastructure buildup to a rigorous execution phase. For long-term investors, the smart move is to target companies with platform lock-in, balance sheet flexibility, and highly scalable monetization models. Three specific names stand out if you want to put cash to work in the Mag 7 right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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