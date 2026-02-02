Here Aktie
Here Are the 10 Most-Owned Stocks on Robinhood. These 2 Are the Best of the Bunch.
Retail investors have become a force to reckon with. They're not only investing more money than ever before, but also at younger ages. A JPMorgan Chase report last year found that 37% of people aged 25 had made investment transfers from their checking accounts since they were 22. That number was a mere 6% in 2015.Retail investors have also become much more sophisticated. Given all of these factors, the market is interested in retail sentiment. One area to examine such sentiment is on Robinhood, an online retail brokerage that pioneered commission-free trading and is viewed as the go-to place for retail investors. Robinhood maintains a list of the 100 most-owned stocks on the platform.Here are the 10 most-owned stocks on the platform, along with the two best investments in this group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
