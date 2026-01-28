Here Aktie
Here Are the 2 Headwinds Driving UnitedHealth's 20% Decline
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) faced a number of challenges in 2025 that weighed on stock performance: from the higher costs of healthcare, which hurt earnings, to a Justice Department probe into its Medicare billing practices. The stock slid 53% from the start of the year through early August. But the health insurance giant didn't sit still. Instead, UnitedHealth made moves to address its earnings challenges, commissioned an independent review of its processes to ensure top performance, and set solid recovery and growth goals. All of this helped the stock rebound 38% from its low through the end of the year. The tide hasn't yet turned for UnitedHealth, though. Just this week, two headwinds drove the stock to a 20% decline in one trading session. Let's take a closer look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
