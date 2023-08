Here Are the 2 Stocks Overshadowing Nvidia's Big News

Investors interested in artificial intelligence got the news they wanted, as Nvidia continued to show dominating performance in the tech sector. Yet even though major benchmarks initially jumped Thursday morning on the news, the gains proved short-lived. By midday, indexes were sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1%.As important as AI is, it doesn't define the entire economy. Other more troubling trends were responsible for some concerns among investors on Thursday, and one of them involves manufacturing companies looking to keep up with strong demand in various industries. That's true in the semiconductor space, but the aerospace and defense industry is also seeing some challenges in meeting the schedules its customers expect. Below, you'll learn why Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) led markets lower on Thursday.Shares of Boeing were down almost 4%. The news came as the aerospace giant made an announcement that will likely result in further delays in delivering its popular 737 MAX line of aircraft.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel